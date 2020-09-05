Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Saturday said that a 100-bed COVID Hospital would start functioning at VIMSAR, Burla to cater to the needs of infected patients from western Odisha.

Tripathy along with additional chief secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and other officials visited VIMSAR and took stock of the

situation.

“We did a review meeting and a decision was taken that the isolation ward at the hospital is not adequate and thus a need was felt to have a COVID Hospital here and for that we have decided to have a separate COVID Hospital there. We have decided to provide adequate facilities there like oxygen pipe, ICU and Operation Theatre,” he said.

He said that within a week a 100-bed COVID Hospital would be set up in VIMSAR because entire western Odisha district hospitals are bombarded with COVID Hospitals.

“This can help in reducing cross infection in District Headquarter Hospitals (DHH). We also visited Sambalpur COVID Hospital. Adequate number of doctors is not there to manage the ICU of the COVID Hospital. We have decided to send 10 senior doctors to VIMSAR. They will join soon. Twenty-thirty attendants and ANMs will also be deployed in the hospitals,” he said.

He said that the district administration and the police administration have been doing good work there. “In Sambalpur district, the recovery rate is 77 per cent. Close to 74 per cent of the COVID patients are now under home isolation. We have also asked the district administration that the test report has to be informed to the patients,” he said.

The officials told the media that instructions have also been given to increase screening in the district for better management of the disease. The screening will go on for the next seven days.