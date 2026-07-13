Bhubaneswar: Following the detection of fresh Covid-19 cases and two related deaths in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government has stepped up surveillance, particularly in districts bordering the neighbouring state, a senior official said Monday.

Public Health Director Rabindranath Mishra said tests are being conducted at district-level health facilities across the state. “No positive Covid-19 case has been detected in Odisha so far,” he said, urging people not to panic. “Following reports of a number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, we have asked the chief district medical officers (CDMOs) to step up surveillance, closely monitor Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases, and ensure preparedness to tackle any potential rise in infections,” Mishra said.

Special vigilance has been ordered in southern Odisha districts bordering Andhra Pradesh, where health teams have been instructed to intensify screening, testing and reporting of suspected cases, Mishra added.

Officials have also been asked to keep hospitals prepared with adequate isolation facilities, oxygen support, medicines and essential medical equipment. Surveillance teams have been directed to ensure early detection of, and a prompt response to, any suspected Covid-19 case. The heightened surveillance also comes ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country to Puri.