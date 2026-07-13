Bhubaneswar: The crime branch of Odisha Police Monday constituted multiple teams to probe various aspects of the large-scale errors detected in school textbooks for students of classes 1 to 8, officials said.

The investigation will focus on the preparation, approval, processing, printing and publication of textbooks supplied to students across the state, an official said.

The crime branch’s CID-Crime Branch (CID-CB) registered a case after director of teacher education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Madhusmita Sahoo lodged an FIR before the crime branch SP.

The case has been registered under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 201 (public servants who intentionally frame, prepare or translate official documents or electronic records incorrectly), 3(5) (constructive criminal liability) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, officials said.

The investigation is being conducted by Narendra Kumar Behera, deputy superintendent of police, CID-CB, under the supervision of the CID-CB SP, they said.

“The crime branch has formed several investigation teams to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation. Every stage of the entire process, from preparation of the textbook, content selection, approval, printing, publication and distribution, will be scrutinised,” police said in a statement.

The teams will collect relevant documents, records and testimonies, if required, and question persons connected with the process, the statement added.

The SCERT lodged the FIR days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed it to file a complaint before the CID-CB SP.

The chief minister had also alleged that there could be a conspiracy behind the large-scale errors in school textbooks aimed at defaming the BJP government in the state.

Following widespread criticism over errors in textbooks, including a reference describing scientist Isaac Newton as a pilot, Majhi had constituted a high-level committee headed by Development Commissioner D K Singh to inquire into the matter.

Based on Singh’s report, the state government suspended four senior officers, including the former SCERT director and three assistant directors.

Departmental disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against six other officials in connection with the errors.

Meanwhile, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioned the chief minister’s allegation of a conspiracy and sought details of those responsible.

“If the chief minister is making allegations that there had been a conspiracy behind textbook errors, it was his responsibility to tell the people who actually hatched the design to defame the government,” BJD MLA and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said.