Bhubaneswar: In a major welfare initiative benefiting lakhs of kendu leaf workers across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday approved a comprehensive package worth Rs 74.78 crore and an increase in the procurement price of kendu leaves.

The CM approved a 25 per cent bonus for kendu leaf pluckers and a 5 per cent incentive for binders and seasonal staff engaged in kendu leaf collection and processing. The state government will spend Rs 64 crore on the bonus and incentive payments, an official said. In addition, the government has increased the procurement price of kendu leaves in processing areas. The price of each keri (a bundle of 20 leaves) has been raised by 10 paise, while the price of each phal (a bundle of 40 leaves) has been increased by 20 paise.

The price revision will cost the state exchequer Rs 10.78 crore, the official added. With these measures, the state government will incur a total expenditure of Rs 74.78 crore to improve the livelihoods of lakhs of kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers who depend on the trade for their income. The CMO said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of forest-dependent communities and to strengthening the socio-economic security of workers associated with the kendu leaf sector.