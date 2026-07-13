Nabarangpur: A 30-year-old man mauled to death by a bear while the former was grazing goats near Kusumi village under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district Monday, villagers and forest officials said. The victim, Phagunu Gouda, had gone out with two of his companions to tend goats near the village cremation ground.

Around 2pm, Gouda was resting under a tree when a female bear, accompanied by two cubs, attacked him from behind. His companions, who ran towards the sound of his screams, found the bear tearing at Gouda’s head. The two men fled to the village in fear and alerted other residents. When villagers reached the site, they found Gouda dead, with injuries all over his body.

On being informed, Forest department officials, including in-charge ranger Sushant Singh, guard Sushant Majhi and a wildlife team, reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Acting on a complaint lodged by Gouda’s family Jharigaon police reached the spot and seized the body. An investigation is in progress.