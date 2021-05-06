Bhubaneswar: Expectant mothers have been advised to take special care as there are chances of miscarriage for those who contract the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a state-sponsored health awareness programme on Covid-19, Wednesday, Dr Tushar Jyoti Kar, a gynaecologist from SCB Medical College, Cuttack said, “In the last one year, we have found cases of premature delivery of kids from infected pregnant women. This has been proved. In India, this is happening. In some of the cases, the growth of the baby is seen a bit compromised.”

He also said, “In some cases, abortion is also reported among the women infected by the virus. Covid infection is having links with the overall health of the child and the mother.”

The gynaecologist also said that pregnant women need regular medical attention. “There are no guidelines which bar women from conceiving during this period. However, if you become pregnant you need to visit doctors immediately for their guidance. One could have waited for two months during the pre-Covid era. But during Covid period, the immunity of the pregnant women gets affected. This can cause several complications to the mother as well as the child. Thus one needs to take medical attention as soon as possible,” he said.

He also said that in case of any complication one must visit the doctor first.

“Further, pregnant women need to take special care while visiting the hospitals. We suggest pregnant women go for an ultrasound at least three times during the pregnancy. However, ultrasound needs to be conducted in strict compliance with Covid safety protocol,” he said.

The physician, however, said that the state government has made special arrangements for smooth conduct of deliveries for Covid-infected women.

“There is a dedicated centre with 30 beds at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Apart from oxygen and ICU, there are other facilities too,” he said.