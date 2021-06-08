Bhubaneswar: Even as Odisha registered 6,118 new cases of coronavirus infections Monday, health services director Bijay Mohapatra said that the state will witness a further fall in the rate of fresh cases in the next seven to 10 days.

“The present trend of cases in the second wave of Covid-19 shows that the positivity rate will take a downward trend. Odisha currently has a test positivity rate of below 10 per cent,” Mohapatra said.

The total fatality in Odisha rose to 3,035 with 41 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours according to a Health department official. Mohapatra clarified on the high number of fatalities. He said it can be attributed to a large number of critically-ill patients undergoing treatment at various healthcare centres. These highly critical people are losing their battle against Covid-19, Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra also pointed out that even though there is no hundred per cent curative medicines for treatment of Covid-19, a task force has been set up by the Centre. It authorises all necessary treatment protocols and medicines for Covid-19. Odisha government is only following the suggestions of the special task force, Mohapatra said.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 3,453 were registered in quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, informed a Health department official. The current active caseload in the state stands at 76,750.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched an initiative, under which oxygen concentrators will be delivered at doorsteps in five cities – Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur.