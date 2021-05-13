Keonjhar: A Covid patient died after he escaped from the Covid hospital at Ranki in Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hrushikesh Sahu, 46, a native of Telkoi. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition following a decline in his oxygen level.

His health condition improved after he was administered oxygen. The hospital staff were preparing to give him drips when he escaped from the hospital by scaling its walls.

However, he felt uneasy within a few metres from the hospital and died.

Sahu’s walking out of the hospital and escaping the eyes of the staffer and security personnel has been recorded in the CCTV installed in the hospital.

The district administration has directed a probe into the incident and asked the centre head of Utkal Hospital to dismiss the hospital manager.

The head of the hospital has been asked to streamline the arrangements in the hospital to prevent reoccurrence of the incident, Collector Ashis Thakare said at a presser.

The body was cremated on the basis of Covid-19 protocols.

PNN