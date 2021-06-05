Cuttack: A team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Friday managed to operate out a knife stuck in the neck of a Covid patient.

In a bid to end his life, the patient had stabbed himself in the neck.

According to a source, Sukumar Subuddhiray — a resident of Devinagar village under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack district — had been under severe mental stress since the day lockdown was announced as he lost his source of income. The mobile phone shop he owned had to be closed down. Meanwhile, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home isolation.

Sukumar was admitted to the Covid Care Centre at Tangi two days ago. He had taken a knife with him to chop fruits. He stabbed himself in the neck with the same knife Friday. A profusely bleeding Sukumar was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).

Informing about the case, SCBMCH emergency officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said a team of doctors operated out the knife from the Covidpatient’s neck. His condition is stable now.

Sukumar’s family members said he possibly attempted on his life owing to losing mental balance.

PNN