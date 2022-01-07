Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur postponed offline semester exams and cancelled physical classes Friday in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the varsity.

Offline classes in VSSUT will remain cancelled till January 10. The students who have tested positive for the virus are presently in isolation in Angira hostel of VSSUT. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home, a source said.

“A medical team had visited the varsity Thursday to collect swab samples of the students. The decision has been taken to contain any further spread of the virus in the university. Decision on conduct of the third, fifth and seventh semester examinations will be taken after the situation improves,” a senior VSSUT official informed.

It is pertinent to mention, VSSUT earlier resumed physical classes for undergraduate and post-graduate students March 16, last year.

Sambalpur administration sent students of the varsity to their homes after more than 22 students tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three days, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bansidhar Majhi expressed.

PNN