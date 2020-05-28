Keonjhar: Everything was okay for hundreds of weaver families living in Fakirpur area under Anandapur block in Keonjhar district, till the first phase of nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID1-19 was imposed.

After the lockdown continued, they plunged into a crisis and lost their livelihood. At present, they are sitting idle with all ancillary activities in doldrums. They have been living in utter misery with no income at all.

“Due to lockdown, their tussar items such as sarees, dhoti, wrappers, stoles remain unsold. Cocoons are not available from outside and we have no work now. Moreover, we have virtually no income at all. Life has been more difficult for the last two months,” many wavers lamented.

There are 300 weaver families in the village. They weave all varieties of sartorial items with traditional handlooms and systems.

The sericulture industry had proved to be a big boon for these families before 1999 super cyclone. Rearing of silk cocoons and production of mulberry trees was flourishing prior to the super cyclone. The gale had dealt a big blow to the booming sericulture and agro-based industry here.

While they are yet to recover from the past blow, the lockdown has made it far worse. Spinning silk cocoons and reeling the cocoons and unwinding the silk filament for value-added work such as processing and weaving have been completely been affected, said Bharat Sura, a weaver.

Sura has been into this occupation for 17 years. But this occupation is said to be a century-old in the village.

“We have stock of sarees, but they are unsold due to restrictions for the lockdown,” he added.

Pointing out the same problem, woman weaver Sabritri Sura said,” We earn from waving sarees. Now sales of silk items have been halted. Leading life has been much difficult. The government should provide financial assistance to us so that we can revive our activities at this difficult time,” he added.

Elderly weaver and trainer Akuli Sura said that silk items used to be exported, but its demand has declined for various factors. “There is a need for the government support to revive this sector at this crisis time,” he observed.

Bikash Kumar Guin, another weaver, said ”Now, we don’t get enough raw material for COVID-induced lockdown. All our items have remained unsold. Our life has been miserable. The government should extend financial support to weavers at this time.”

Experts say, being a labour intensive and predominantly agro-based activity, this sector has much to contribute to rural economy.

The Central Silk Board (CSB) has taken up sericulture development on cluster mode with participatory approaches and active participation of weavers in planning and implementation, through its flagship Catalytic Development Programme (CDP). This should be executed in letter and spirit in this area, they noted.

They pointed out that the Silk Board of India has provision of holding training camps at their doorsteps of weavers so as to train them in this household traditional business and can stand on their feet at this crisis time.

Ananadapur sub-collector Rabindra Sahu said there is no provision of financial help for weavers during the lockdown. If any assistance is available, they will be provided, he assured.

