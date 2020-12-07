Keonjhar: A doctor who had been working at a COVID-19 hospital of Ranki area in Keonjhar district was found dead in a hotel room in this town Sunday afternoon.

According a source, the deceased was identified to be 55-year-old Asha Charan Majhi from Jamda village under Bahalda police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Majhi was sleeping in his hotel room with its door open. The hotel staffers grew suspicious when he did not respond to their calls for a long time. The man was ascertained to have died.

The owner of the hotel informed about the mishap to local police.

On being informed, police reached the hotel and recovered the body of the deceased doctor. Later, the body was sent to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and launched a probe. The exact cause of death of the doctor can be ascertained only after post-mortem report comes in, a police official said.

