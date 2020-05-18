Bhubaneswar: Twin city police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Monday imposed section 144 in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, prohibiting any non-essential movement on road between 7pm and 7am.

The Commissioner of Police’s order (Order No-646/CP-Judl, dated 18-05-2020) clearly mentions that the non-essential movement on roads is prohibited between 7pm and 7am and the prohibition will continue till 31st May from the date of order.

The order also mentions about the direction (vide order No-40-3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 17th May 2020) from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The direction reads: “The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7pm to 7am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provision of law, such as prohibitory orders (curfew) under section 144 of Cr. PC and ensure strict compliance.”

Sarangi said he imposed section 144 by exercising the power conferred by the Government of Odisha, Home Department, under section 58 (1) (a) of Odisha Urban Act 2003 (Odisha Act 08 of 2007).

PNN