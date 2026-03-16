Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has extended the application deadline for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) to March 18, officials said.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was March 15. Students can now fill out the forms on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal until 11:45 pm March 18.

Officials said the decision was taken considering the convenience of students.

The CPET is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses for the 2026–27 academic session in universities and colleges across Odisha.

According to the schedule, the entrance examination for various postgraduate subjects will be held from April 27 to May 10. Candidates will be selected for the courses based on their marks in the entrance test.