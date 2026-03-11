Bargarh: Police in Bargarh have launched a crackdown on illegal drug trade following a spate of violent crimes in the town.

Acting on repeated complaints that the rampant narcotics trade was fuelling incidents of stabbing, robbery and murder, the police administration Tuesday identified several suspected drug dens and began demolishing them with bulldozers.

As part of the drive, an alleged drug den located along the Dora Bandh road near Uma Talkies in the town was razed. Residents said criminal activities have been on the rise in recent days, with knives and other sharp weapons frequently being used in assaults. The brutal killing of two persons in a sword attack at Hatapada, in front of the Bargarh Town police station, a few days ago is still fresh in public memory. In another incident Monday night around 8pm, a man was stabbed to death near the government bus stand, a short distance from the cyber police station.

Earlier, a truck driver was critically injured after being stabbed at Ghulipali Chhak on the outskirts of the town Saturday. Locals have also alleged that drug-addicted youths are intimidating people and carrying out robberies on roads and in vegetable markets, leading to growing fear among residents. The surge in crime has eroded public confidence in the police. With the police now initiating action against suspected drug hubs, residents are keenly watching whether the crackdown will continue and help bring the crime situation in the town under control.

PNN