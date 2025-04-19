Tensa: For the past 21 years, illegal mining and smuggling of manganese and iron ore have reportedly continued unchecked in the Koida mining sector of Sundargarh district. Despite multiple enforcement crackdowns and even probes by the Justice MB Shah Commission, no let-up has been achieved in the mineral theft since 2004.

Recently, another enforcement team arrived in the Koida mining region to conduct inspections, supposedly to clamp down on the continuing mineral theft in the area Monday with people terming it as a symbolic gesture. This move follows complaints made by locals to Deputy Speaker Bhawani Shankar Bhoi during his recent visit to Koida, where residents alleged ongoing illegal extraction and smuggling of manganese and iron ore. In response, the Deputy Speaker reportedly wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging him to order a formal investigation. Subsequently, enforcement squads comprising Deputy Director, Mines and officials from multiple departments including Mines and Forest along with police began surprise inspections in an effort to curb the rampant mineral theft. Despite such high-profile action, residents question why the local officials have failed to arrest those responsible for the mineral theft.

Sources said that the responsibility to check mineral smuggling rests upon Koida mining and forest departments. Open theft continues with organised groups using loaders and machines deep inside forested areas to extract and smuggle minerals to outside markets. Enforcement teams have made repeated visits to Koida area, but the illegal activity continues unabated, especially in key locations of Koida mining circle like Mutukudar, Vijayee, Gidei, Ganua, Malda, Kalamang, Panposia, Kenabheta, and Patamunda. These areas have been repeatedly fl agged for illegal mining operations. The enforcement teams have inspected unauthorised mines, seized illegally extracted iron and manganese ore, and confiscated heavy equipment. Yet, the culprits are rarely caught and continue to remain at large. When contacted, Deputy Director, Koida mining circle Ashit Behera said that no theft has occurred within lease-holding areas; instead, the activity is concentrated in forest and protected zones, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Forest department. Although officials have seized illegal ore worth over Rs 15 crore, the department lacks the authority to arrest those involved, he said. Koida forest ranger Prasanna Kumar Pradhan claimed that while theft was prevalent earlier, it has stopped due to regular patrolling. He suggested that if mining and forest officials conduct joint patrolling, the miscreants involved in mineral theft could be apprehended with success.

