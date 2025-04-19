Cuttack: In a strategic move to boost adventure sports and inspire the youth, Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj participated in an extraordinary underwater chess session, alongside renowned scuba diver Sabir Bux here Friday at Mahanadi River, near the Cuttack Boating Club.

The minister shared his excitement on his official X account, stating, “Had an incredible time experiencing water sports with renowned scuba diver Mr Sabir Bux. We are committed to promoting adventure sports in the state as a powerful way to inspire and engage the youth. Every step we take is towards building a vibrant and inclusive sports culture in Odisha.” Underwater chess, also known as diving chess, is a hybrid sport that blends the classic strategy of chess with the thrill of scuba diving. Players submerge underwater and make their moves on a chessboard placed beneath the water’s surface. The combination of aquatic life and strategic game play offers an unparalleled experience, making it a unique attraction for sports enthusiasts. The minister also expressed his joy, saying, “I got the opportunity to scuba dive in the waters of Mahanadi near Cuttack Boating Club. Playing chess amidst the free movement of aquatic life underwater was no less than a dream experience.” The event was part of a larger effort to identify and nurture talent in water sports, a growing sector in the state.

In line with the initiative, the state government is also preparing to introduce the Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025 to support the tourism potential in this sector. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the tourism portfolio, recently emphasised the state’s natural landscapes, including its beaches, forests, hills, and waterfalls, as prime destinations for adventure sports enthusiasts. “Odisha stands as a premier destination for adventure sports, offering an array of breathtaking locations. We are committed to developing these sites, not just for today, but for future generations.

Our policies will ensure Odisha remains a top destination for adventure and exploration,” said Parida. The government’s push for adventure sports and tourism comes as part of a broader vision to establish Odisha as a vibrant, inclusive hub for outdoor activities. Whether it’s underwater chess or trekking through dense forests, the state is setting the stage for a new wave of tourism and youth engagement, providing an ideal blend of thrill and nature.