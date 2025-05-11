Bhadrak: Three women undergoing treatment for their critical burn injuries following a blast at a firecracker depot at Haladidiha by-pass under Ward No. 25 here succumbed Saturday.

One of the injured women Rashmita Jena, 24, succumbed to her injuries late Friday night, while two other women, Sultana Biwi, 40, and Ajifa Biwi, 30, died Saturday morning.

They died while undergoing treatment at Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital. The firecracker depot at Haladidiha by-pass was engulfed in a blaze following a massive blast at the godown Tuesday morning.

At least five persons, including four women and a minor boy, engaged in making firecrackers, sustained critical burn injuries in the blast.

Among them, a woman Rahii[1]toon Biwi, 40, and a minor Sheikh Musaraff succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Tuesday evening.

PNN