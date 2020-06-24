Dhenkanal: A forest official in the forest colony of Dhenkanal town sustained serious injuries after crackers kept in a store house to drive away wild elephants accidentally exploded, Wednesday.

The injured forest official has been identified as Sujit Kumar Samal.

Sources said that the crackers which are used to drive away wild elephants from human habitations were kept in a store house in the forest colony. Sujit was searching for some official items in the store house when the crackers exploded.

Following the explosion the roof of the store house blew off and damaged a motorcycle parked nearby.

Following the blast, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. However, his condition is stated to be critical.

Dhenkanal town police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Scientific teams are probing why the crackers exploded.

PNN