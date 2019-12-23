BHUBANESWAR: The 14th edition of Toshali National Craft Mela organised by Department of Handloom, Textiles and Handicraft at Janta Maidan witnessed the biggest crowd on its eighth day.

From food courts to selfie corners, visitors were spoilt for choice at the crafts fair. Bamboo chicken, masala tangdi, peri peri chicken wings, various pancakes like haldipatra pitha, poda pitha, manda and more kept the food section crowded throughout the evening.

Chef Bhavesh Agarwal said, “Rajasthani cuisines are alluring everyone because of its unique preparation of mirchi vada, raj kachori, pyaz kachori, dahi bhalle chaat and Dal bati churma. From kids to seniors, the fair has something for everyone.”

Designer Swikruti Pradhan’s collection which employs sustainable fashion practices such as ‘Zero-Waste’ technique, which uses left over fabrics after garment construction into accessories like neck pieces and chokers among others were showcased at the fair.

The fair witnessed a huge crowd at Tanta Krutee platform where weaver Premananda Das amazed onlookers with his weaving technique of Maniabandha pata saree. Interacting with Orissa Post, Das said, “First we create designs and then we tie them. The fabric is then coloured and the threads are rolled on to weaving nallis. The saree costs Rs 5000 and it’s always the first priority of saree lovers.”