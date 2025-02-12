While many call her “crazy” for her extreme commute, Racheal Kaur, an Indian-origin woman in Malaysia, takes an entirely different route to get to work. It’s not a car, bus, train, or two-wheeler ride — instead, she boards a flight five days per week to reach her workplace.

Dubbed a “super commuter,” Kaur, an Assistant Manager in Finance Operations at AirAsia, flies from Penang to Kuala Lumpur five days a week. Surprisingly, she finds this routine both cost-effective and beneficial for her work-life balance.

Initially, Kaur lived in Kuala Lumpur, visiting her family in Penang only once a week. However, missing out on time with her two growing children—aged 11 and 12—led her to change her routine.

In early 2024, she decided to fly daily instead, Kaur revealed this in an interview with CNA Insider.

Her day begins at 4am. She drives to Penang Airport, catches a 6.30am flight, and reaches her office by 7.45am. After work, she flies back home, returning by 8pm. Despite covering around 700 km daily, Kaur says her expenses have decreased. She previously spent $474 (Rs 41,000) monthly on rent and other costs, but now, her travel costs are down to $316 (Rs27,000).

Kaur values the structured office environment and enjoys her “me time” during flights, listening to music and admiring nature. Though waking up early is exhausting, seeing her children every night makes it worthwhile. While many call her “crazy” for this extreme commute, she remains committed, thanks to the support of her employer, AirAsia.

To gain deeper insights into Racheal Kaur’s unconventional daily commute and how she balances work and family life, watch her full interview with CNA Insider below.

PNN