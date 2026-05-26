New Delhi: Vijender Singh criticised the Punjab government for celebrating sprinter Gurindervir Singh’s achievements only after his record-breaking success, saying athletes need support during their struggles rather than after they win medals and recognition.

Referring to Gurindervir’s recent interview, the Olympic medallist claimed the runner himself had admitted that he neither received access to a national-level stadium nor proper support from the government despite being given a government job.

“The Punjab government has now come forward to take credit for Gurindervir Singh, but if you listen to his interview, he clearly says that he neither got a national-level stadium nor proper support from the government. They gave him a government job, but then sent him on duty without providing the right environment for practice and preparation. But the moment Gurindervir broke the national record, everyone rushed to take credit. Athletes don’t need support after winning — they need support during their struggle,” Vijender Singh posted on X.

पंजाब सरकार आज गुरिंदरवीर सिंह का क्रेडिट लेने आ गई, लेकिन जब आप उनका इंटरव्यू सुनोगे तो वो खुद साफ कहते हैं कि ना उन्हें नेशनल लेवल का स्टेडियम मिला और ना ही सरकार की तरफ से सही सपोर्ट।

सरकारी नौकरी दे दे तो ड्यूटी पर भेज दिया, प्रैक्टिस और तैयारी का माहौल तक नहीं दिया।

लेकिन… — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 26, 2026

Gurindervir, 25, entered the record books during the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi on Saturday. The Punjab’s sprinter representing Reliance clocked 10.09 seconds to reclaim his men’s 100m crown. He first shattered Animesh Kujur’s previous national mark of 10.18s by clocking 10.17s in the opening semifinal heat.

After Singh made new National record, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on May 24, posted on X, “Heartiest congratulations to our promising athlete Gurindervir Singh for winning the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds. Gurindervir has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter race. By breaking a second national record in two days, the son of Punjab has brought glory to the state on the national and international stage.”