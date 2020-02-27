Bhubaneswar: Well she is known for her nimble footwork and running between the wickets. She is equally quick while fielding and saves many a run for Team India. But then she can also use the same skills to make many a dance move which can catch eyeballs also, even that of film stars.

Well we are not talking about anyone else, but Jemimah Rodriguez. She is member of the Indian women’s cricket team who became Thursday the first side to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a narrow three-run win over New Zealand.

After the game actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video of the Indian batswoman shaking a leg with an ‘off-duty security guard’. Sharing the video, which was initially posted by ICC before the match, on his Twitter handle, Kartik Aaryan said that Jemimah is his favourite cricketer.

Like every fan does, Kartik urged Jemimah to win the World Cup and bring the trophy home. “My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat!! Bring the cup home Jemi. And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to Bollywood,” Kartik captioned the video on Twitter.

The video which shows Jemimah dancing on the hit number ‘Haan Main Galat’ from Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Love Aaj Kal was initially posted by ICC on their various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

“Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup,” the ICC had tweeted.

The 19-year-old Jemimah made her international debut in March 2018 when she donned Indian colours for the first time in an ODI against Australia. Since then she has cemented her place in the national side with some consistent performances.

Jemimah made her T20I debut against South Africa in February 2018. In 42 T20Is, she has scored 915 runs at an average of close to 27 with six half centuries. More importantly she has a strike rate of close to 115 which is very crucial for the shortest format of the game.

Prior to beating New Zealand, the Women in Blue had beaten Australia and Bangladesh. In the two games Jemimah got 26 and 34 respectively.

