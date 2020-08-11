Ahmedabad: Wife of India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Rajkot, police said Tuesday. The police said that Ravindra Jadeja’s wife was chided for not wearing a mask and she argued back.

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn’t, a senior officer said. Both were returning from some personal work.

Rivaba had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk. He noticed that Jadeja’s wife was not wearing a mask. This information was given by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja.

“Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. It is a matter of investigation. We have learnt that the issue escalated as both the parties entered into a verbal spat,” the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said. She was discharged after half-an-hour and is fine now, the officer said. He added that no FIR has been lodged regarding the matter as yet.

This is not the first time that Rivaba has behaved in a high-handed manner with the police. Last year, she had been accused of slapping a police constable who was on duty. Jadeja was away from the country at that time. The constable had apparently pulled up Rivaba for reckless driving.