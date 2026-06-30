Bhopal: Cricketer Shashank Singh Tuesday denied allegations of assaulting a man employed at his family’s residence in Bhopal, claiming the complainant had falsely projected himself as a cook and suggesting that an attempt was being made to implicate his family.

The statement came a day after Ratibad police registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father and retired Madhya Pradesh Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, and their driver on the complaint of Vipendra Singh Tomar, who alleged that he was assaulted, abused and his mobile phone was taken away while working at their residence.

Breaking his silence on the controversy, Shashank Singh said the complainant was never appointed as a cook because he himself admitted that he did not know cooking.

“First of all, I want to clarify that he was not a cook. He came claiming that he was a cook, but when he was asked to prepare food, he admitted that he did not know how to cook. He himself later said that he didn’t know cooking,” the cricketer told IANS on Tuesday.

He claimed that the man was taking photographs and videos inside the house, including of rooms and decorative items, prompting the family to check his mobile phone.

“He was taking photos and videos inside the house, including our decorative items and rooms. I suspected that this could later turn into a theft-related issue. We checked his mobile phone because it contained photos and videos from inside our house. Naturally, no one likes a stranger recording such things inside their home, so we asked him to delete them,” Shashank Singh said.

Denying allegations of assault or wrongful confinement, he said there was no physical violence inside the house and maintained that the complainant left the residence with his mobile phone.

“The allegation that he was held hostage for three days is extremely serious. We belong to a reputed family, and we would never indulge in such acts. When he left, he took his phone with him. If he got into a fight or was assaulted outside, how can I be responsible for that? If someone is trying to frame us or has some motive, only he can explain that. Inside our house, there was neither any abuse nor any physical assault,” he added.

Shashank Singh also said the complainant was scolded by his mother for making videos inside the house but insisted that he was neither mistreated nor assaulted.

He further claimed that his family believed “someone was orchestrating” the incident.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Sharma told IANS that the case was being investigated.

“A complaint was filed by a cook, following which a case involving charges of assault has been registered. The entire matter is under investigation. A case of assault has been registered against three individuals,” Sharma said.

According to the FIR accessed by IANS, complainant Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district, alleged that he joined the family’s Neelbad residence June 25 after being promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food and accommodation.

Tomar alleged that after being told there were shortcomings in his work, his mobile phone was taken away.

He claimed that when he asked for it back June 28, Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver assaulted him, abused him, forced him out of the house and transferred Rs 1,000 from his mobile phone towards food and accommodation expenses.

Based on the complaint, Ratibad police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 296(B), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.