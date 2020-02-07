Bangalore: The Central Crime Branch investigating into the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal has filed chargesheet in three cases, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Friday.

Patil said the chargesheet in the case at Cubbon Park police station was filed against six accused – team owners of Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfaq Thara and Ballari Tuskers Arvind Reddy, KCSA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, two cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi and a bookie Amit Mavi.

In the second case registered at the JP Nagar station based on a complaint by Ballari Tuskers player Bhavesh Gulecha, chargesheets were filed against four accused, drummer Bhavesh Bafna, bookies Sayyam, Jatin Sethi and Harish, he added.

In the third case registered in Bharatinagar police station, the chargesheet was filed against six accused, said Patil.

“In all the above cases, only preliminary chargesheet has been filed and further investigation will continue,” informed Patil.

The case came to fore after Gulecha lodged a complaint with the police against international bookies Sayyam and Bhavesh Bafna. Just around the time the police too had got a whiff about the matter, said sources.

The first arrest made in the case was that of Belgavi Panther’s Thara.

