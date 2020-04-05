New Delhi: A Delhi Police Crime Branch team is making the rounds of Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin area to look for evidence against Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, who has claimed to be in quarantine.

On the other hand, Shamli police in Uttar Pradesh is monitoring through a drone the farmhouse of Maulana Saad in Uttar Pradesh, though Delhi Police have not got in touch with its counterparts in UP.

According to sources in Delhi Police, Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, himself visited the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters to collect evidences. He was accompanied by several ACP and inspector level officers. This is the first time in the history of Markaz Nizamuddin that such a large posse of police visited the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Maulana Saad and six others for holding a religious congregation in Nizamudding allegedly in violation of the lockdown orders and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19. After the case was lodged, Maulana “disappeared”, claiming to be in self-isolation and only communicated through his lawyer and son.

According to sources, Delhi Police videographed the whole area during its visit Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shamli police Sunday said that Delhi police have not contacted them for information on Maulana Saad.

A police officer in Shamli, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Maulana Saad has not been seen coming or going to his farmhouse in recent days. We are monitoring through drone the entire area. We are collecting the footage and will investigate it. Some people have been seen on the roofs. If there is any gathering, we will take action.”

IANS