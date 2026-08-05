Bhubaneswar/Kendrapada: Flood waters from swollen rivers entering villages have prompted the Odisha government to issue a crocodile alert and launch a door-to-door awareness campaign and a WhatsApp helpline amid an increased risk of reptile attacks, especially in the coastal district of Kendrapada.

Kendrapada is home to the Bhitarkanika National Park that hosts estuarine crocodile nests. According to the latest survey, the park has 117 active nests of estuarine crocodiles.

Officials said the rise in the water levels in the Brahmani, Mahanadi and Baitarani river systems has increased the possibility of crocodiles reaching human habitation through different water channels.

According to an official statement, “For public safety, field staff of the forest department are visiting the flood-affected villages and making people aware of possible encounters with crocodiles and precautionary measures.”

A couple of days ago, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a crocodile attack while bathing in a river in Damodarapatana village of Kendrapada district.

Forest range officer of Rajnagar, Chitaranjan Beura, said the government would provide ex gratia to the victim’s family after an inquiry.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has launched a door-to-door awareness drive in villages near the Bhitarkanika National Park while an emergency WhatsApp helpline has been unveiled to prevent human-crocodile conflict in vulnerable areas.

The people living in flood-prone areas have been informed to alert the forest department about crocodile sightings in villages.

This apart, forest department officials are visiting vulnerable villages and educating people about precautionary measures and safety practices.