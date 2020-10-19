Paralakhemundi: Vigilance sleuths Monday conducted raids at several properties of a lecturer in Gajapati district for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The simultaneous raids are going on at six places including one in Andhra Pradesh.

The lecturer under the vigilance scanner is G Nageswar Rao who works at Minaketan College at Gurandi area in Gajapati district.

The properties that are being raided simultaneously are his residence on Radhagovindanagar Lane-II, his father’s residence at Badabrahmana Sahi, market complex at Betaguda area in Paralakhemundi, his ancestral house at Burujang village under Rayagada police limits in Gajapati district, his father-in-law’s house at Chipurpali village under Meliaputi police limits in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and Minaketan College at Gurandi.

According to a source, the lecturer’s properties were raided on basis of a search warrant issued by a court.

The officials have so far recovered Rs 31 lakh in cash, a house worth Rs 2 crore, several bank accounts and a luxury car.

More details regarding the total value of his assets are awaited. The raids were underway at the time of filing this report.

