Bhubaneswar: Biranchi Narayan Sahoo — the crorepati private secretary (PS) to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member was Saturday arrested on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance department arrested Sahoo after the total value of his moveable and immovable properties was calculated to be more than Rs3.79 crore.

Notably, three teams of the anti-corruption wing had Friday conducted raids simultaneously at six places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar including his residence at Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar and the residences of his father-in-law and relatives in Cuttack.

During the raids, the sleuths found Rs 12 lakh in cash from his two-storied residential building at Niladri Vihar, gold ornaments weighing one-and-a-half kilograms worth Rs 60 lakh and Rs13 lakh from his relatives’ houses. These apart, Sahoo was found in possession of two buildings at Bhakti Vihar, 14 real estate plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda and Puri, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, a car and two bikes.

“Despite being a Class III employee, how he accumulated such huge amount of assets and who acted as mediums are to be investigated,” Vigilance SP R Prakash informed.

