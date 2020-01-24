New Delhi: Crude oil prices Friday rose by Rs 51 to Rs 3,982 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 51, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 3,982 per barrel in 27,758 lots.

Crude oil for March delivery was up by Rs 47, or 1.19 per cent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel with an open interest of 671 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.38 per cent to USD 55.80 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.35 per cent to USD 62.26 per barrel in New York.

