Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will provide ‘Mo Bus’ service from Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar to Tangi and Chandaka from January 24 to fulfil the longstanding demand of people, said a CRUT official Tuesday.

The two newly introduced routes by CRUT are Route no 41 and 42, the official informed.

As per the official, Route no 41 will connect Baramunda bus stand and Tangi via the national highway, Link Road and Badambadi.

Similarly, Mo Bus services will be available to people on Route no 42 connecting Baramunda and Nandankanan via Chandaka, the official added.

To serve the commuters better and provide them with hassle-free services, they will keep adding new routes, CRUT MD Vijay Amruta Kulange informed.

Kulange added that the new fleet of Mo Bus service will be operational from January 24. Constant efforts are being made to make Mo Bus the most preferred mode of transportation in the city, he concluded.

PNN