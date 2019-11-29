Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost ridership, Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) Mo Bus has announced a cut of up to 38% in AC bus fares for the next two month. Moreover, it will rationalise the fare structure for all buses.

In a press statement, Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT, informed that the minimum AC bus fare will be reduced to `5 for first two kms, which is `8 currently. The new fares will be in effect from December 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

“Presently, fares of AC buses are 60% to 140% higher than that of non-AC buses. With the revised rates, the difference will be about 30%. The maximum fare of an AC bus trip will reduce from `100 to `70,” Mahapatro stated.

Moreover, the monthly Bhubaneswar non-AC pass will now cost `550 instead of ` 600. Passes for AC buses will cost `750 instead of `900.

Detailing about the new fare structure, Mahapatro said, “At present, non-AC bus tickets are priced at ` 5, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17 and so on. In the new fare structure, the fares would be `5, 10, 15, 20.”