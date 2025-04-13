Bhubaneswar: As part of its continuous efforts to improve public transport services, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Saturday conducted a field visit this morning to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the City’s bus services.

CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik, accompanied by the general manager Sanjay Kumar Biswal travelled in an Ama Bus along a regular commuter route.

The objective of the visit was to gain first-hand insights into the daily travel experience of passengers. During the journey, the officials interacted directly with commuters to understand their feedback and concerns.

The team also reviewed the ticketing and payment systems to ensure smooth and transparent transactions. Additionally, a thorough inspection of the onboard safety and security features was carried out to assess operational readiness and passenger safety standards.

PNN