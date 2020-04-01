Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 pandemic around the world has taken the world by storm touching the lives of every human being on Earth! Bringing out the best and worst of human emotions – empathy, sympathy, kindness, concern, anger, frustration, social cohesiveness and bravery among others. Since ages, emotions of this nature has driven creative thought across the world, with people coming out with innovative ideas and ways to deal with these turbulent times.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with its focus on building cultural links with countries around the world and connecting people to people through cultural and educational exchanges, calls on Indians and citizens of the world to express these emotions through a competition entitled United against CORONA- Express through Art.

Minakshi Mishra, Director ICCR, Regional Head Odisha said this competition is open to all amateur and professional artists from India and the world over in all age categories. The event encourages submissions of artistic expressions to present their emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts on the COVID-19, social distancing, quarantine and the fight against the virus through paintings and digital art. One can use oil, water colours, pencil, crayons on canvas or paper for paintings while the contestants in digital art category will use only graphic posters and paintings.

The expressions of artists are categorized into four segments – Contemporary Art, Folk & Tribal Art, Cartoons & Illustrations and Digital & New Age Art.

Entries from India and all over the world are sought from professional artists, amateur artists, children and students below the age of 21.

Participants are required to send high resolution photos (upto a maximum 10MB) of their work to ICCR by May 1, 2020. Details are available on www.iccr.gov.in. Selected works will be asked to be couriered once the lockdown is called off. All participants may please give their full name, address and number of your national identity document ( in case of Indians it can be Aadhar, PAN card, Voter ID card, Passport etc.). Participants will have to fill up a form available on www.iccr.gov.in

A high level jury consisting of eminent artists and cultural persons will select the best works. Attractive prizes shall be given to winning entries.

Best of the expressions will be exhibited in leading galleries in India and abroad. A permanent online exhibition will also be on display. A grand event will be held in New Delhi with a cultural extravaganza and prize giving ceremony, dates for which will be fixed depending on resolution of the COVID crisis.

ICCR believes that Art gives us hope, purpose and a desire to see beyond the problems of these difficult times. This competition is an effort to develop solidarity among the peoples of the earth and to bring together expressions of similar emotions being experienced in all countries.

ICCR is holding this competition in cyberspace, a place where can be together while being apart.