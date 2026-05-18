Malkangiri: A man died while being shifted to a hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri district after the motorcycle carrying him reportedly ran out of fuel midway, delaying medical treatment, family members alleged Monday.

The deceased was identified as Basanta Khila of Kusumput village under the district.

According to family members, Basanta had climbed a mango tree to pluck fruits when he accidentally fell and sustained critical injuries. Relatives initially rushed him toward a hospital on a motorcycle, but the vehicle ran out of petrol midway.

After reaching the spot, ambulance personnel shifted Basanta to Mathili hospital in critical condition. Doctors there later referred him to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri as his condition deteriorated. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Family members alleged the delay caused by the lack of petrol and said he could have survived if he had reached the hospital on time.

Meanwhile, another incident linked to fuel shortage also surfaced in the district, where more than 5,300 chickens reportedly died at a poultry farm after generators stopped functioning due to a diesel shortage.