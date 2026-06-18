Koraput: The Central Universi ty of Odisha (CUO) is planning to establish a Bamboo Resource and Development Centre in collaboration with Navsari Agricultural University (NAU), Gujarat, to promote sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship among tribal communities in Koraput district.

The proposed centre aims to strengthen bamboo-based economic activities by providing technical support, skill training and value-addition opportunities. Bamboo, which is widely available across tribal-dominated regions of Odisha, is considered a key resource for income generation and rural development.

As part of the initiative, a CUO delegation recently visited the Bamboo Resource Centre at NAU to study advanced bamboo cultivation practices, nursery management techniques and value-addition technologies.

The visit enabled the team to examine successful bamboo development models and explore their potential application in Odisha.

Officials said the two institutions have agreed in principle to sign an MoU for long-term collaboration.

The partnership will focus on joint research, capacity-building programmes, skill development initiatives and extension activities aimed at promoting bamboo-based enterprises and sustainable resource management.

CUO Vice-Chancellor NC Panda said the proposed centre would create sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities in Koraput and neighbouring areas.