Koraput: Semiliguda Police rescued an unidentified deaf and mute girl found wandering alone on Nandapur Road under Semiliguda police station limits Sunday and ensured her safe custody.

According to police, the girl was spotted around noon and reported to the authorities by Brahma Charan Gouda, vice-president of the Koraput District Association of the Deaf, Sunabeda.

Unable to communicate her identity or family details, the girl was brought to Semiliguda Police Station, where Gouda submitted a written report seeking police intervention.

Acting on the information, police registered the matter and launched efforts to ascertain the girl’s identity.

Recognising her vulnerable condition, Inspector Purnima Tirkey, additional inspector-in-charge of Semiliguda Police Station, and other personnel took steps to ensure her immediate care and protection.

The girl was later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Koraput, for counselling, shelter and further assistance in accordance with legal provisions.

Police have launched an inquiry and are trying to trace the girl’s family.

Authorities appealed to the public to share any information that could help establish her identity and reunite her with her relatives.