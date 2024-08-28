Bhubaneswar: Six students from the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput successfully passed the N5 level of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) recently. “This marks as a notable achievement for the university that underscores the commitment of the institution for linguistic excellence,” an official said. Out of ten students who attended the N5 level examination, six achieved passing grades. Rituparna Bala and Abhipsa Patra are from the Department of Agriculture, and Prityam Kumar Dhal, Stuti Mahima Khora, Subham Dash, and Jagadish Sahu are from the Department of Mathematics who passed the examination.

Two students received special commendations and secured 120 and 112 marks, respectively. Expressing his happiness, CUO vice chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi said, “The success highlights the dedication and support of the Course Coordinator, Nirjharini Tripathy, and faculty members Nabin Panda and Bithika Das.” Tripathi congratulated students, course coordinators, and faculty members for their achievements. Notably, administered annually by the government of Japan, JLPT assesses the proficiency and skills of an individual in the Japanese language. CUO offers a one-year Japanese Language Certificate Course (JLCC).