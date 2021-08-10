Bhubaneswar: In view of resurgence in Covid-19 infections, the state government has imposed restrictions on celebrations of Ganesh Puja and other Pujas/festivals in the state. Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra has issued an order to this effect Monday.

All the festivals including Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other Pujas/ festivals of other religious communities falling in August, September, October and November of 2021, will be conducted without congregation of devotees.

“People usually congregate and get in touch with each other to celebrate the festivals/ Pujas during which it is not possible to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and such congregations have a potential to cause spread of the virus,” Mahapatra said.

However, religious rituals in temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of persons with strict adherence to Covid protocols. People can observe festivals on their premises without causing congregation at any place and maintaining safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation.

The puja committees or organisers in rural and urban areas are allowed to conduct puja in mandaps/pandals with certain restrictions. For conducting Pujas in pandals/mandaps, organisers will have to apply and obtain necessary permission from the Collector, Commissionerate of Police (for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar) or any other authorised officer.

Puja will be conducted in indoor-like conditions only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp and grandeur. Puja pandals will be covered from all sides and there will be no public darshan.

The size of the idol must be less than 4 feet and there will be no use of any public address system, it said. At any given point in time, maximum seven persons including organisers and priests and support staff present in the Puja Pandal/ Mandap can be present on the Mandap, it said.

PNN