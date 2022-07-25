Sambalpur: Curious Cubs Pre-school has opened a new center at Sambalpur. The new Sambalpur centre of Curious Cubs preschool was inaugurated July 24 2022 by chief guest Raseshwari Panigrahi at Cheruapada. This is the second Centre in Sambalpur and the fifth centre in Odisha after Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda with over 600 students.

Co-founder and Chairperson Debashri Debjani in her speech told about the journey of the school from 7 students to 600+ students and 5 centres. She also feels proud to say that it is an “all women” organization with over 80 women working staff. Curious Cubs is selected in top 25 inspiring schools amongst over 1500+ Xseed schools in India, this was published in the recent book “25 stories about a million children”. Co-founder Saransh Pansari told in his speech that Curious Cubs Preschool is the leading and one of the premium preschools in western Odisha and has its presence in Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.