Bhubaneswar: Are curtains coming down on the popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. If sources are to be believed, yes it is going to happen soon, may be in February 2021 itself. Definitely this is indeed sad news for people who switched on their TV sets every weekend to enjoy Kapil Sharma and his team’s performance. There cannot be any doubt that Kapil’s episodes achieve very good TRP ratings and also keep his fans engrossed with good humour.

But then why are curtains coming down on such a popular comedy show? Sources said that the makers of the programme want to present it in a new avatar. Hence a decision has been taken to end the current edition of the programme. The new look Kapil Sharma show is expected to start some time from August this year. It will have new actors. However, some of the present group like Bharti Singh, Sumana Chakraborty and Kiku Sharda may be retained.

Since he burst on to the TV screens with ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ on the ‘Colours’ channel in 2014, Kapil’s graph is on the rise. His popularity has increased with every episode. Today all the actors, producers and directors of the Hindi film industry use the Kapil’s show for promoting their new releases. Sportspersons like Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu have been a part of the show. Similarly actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan have made regular appearances on the show.