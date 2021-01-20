Bhubaneswar, Jan 20: The concluding evening of Rajarani music fest witnessed scintillating performance on Odissi percussion instruments led by eminent Mardala player Guru Satchidananda Das & Group and Hindustani Vocal by internationally acclaimed Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar.

The first performance of the evening was Brunda Mardala Badana by Guru Satchidananda Das and his disciples who played Aditala of 16 beats producing different layakaris punctuated with bols or Ukutas with special use of traditional musical phases like khandi, gadi, arasa, mana, bhaunri mana, chhaka mana, jamana with different layakaris and chaturgati ragada and chhanda prakarana which produced special striking structures typical to Odissi Music.

In the second phase, Guru Shri Das presented Trital of 16-beats punctuated with typical musical renderings using uthana, elaboration of Dharana, Jati, Chakradar, Biram, Abiram, Lagana mana, Bira mana, Kaida, Sabdaswar pata, Rela etc having different layas and chhandas. The rhythm and the beats perfectly synchronized with the bols (rhythmic syllables) in conformity with different notations produced a melody that delighted the music lovers which filled the hearts of the audience with new excitements and emotions.

Guru Shri Das was assisted by Budhanath Swain, Dibakar Parida, Ramachandra Behera, Anup Das, Muralidhara Swain on Mardala, Guru Kulamani on Harmonium and Shri Srinibas Satapathy on Flute.

The evening’s second programme was Hindustani Vocal by Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar who presented Rag Kalyan Bilambit followed by Rag Durga Madhyalaya and lastly some remarkable Bhajans. His programme was marked with step-by-step elaboration in Bilambita and Drutalaya giving scope for vocal embellishments, simpler and softer movement from one note to other.

While executing intricate tans and sargams, their wide ranging mellifluous voice, combined with masterly command over the technique, translated their highest flight of imagination into sublime music. He was accompanied on Tabla by Keshab Joshi and on harmonium Satish Koli.