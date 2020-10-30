Cuttack: Owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the annual historic ‘Baliyatra’ will not be held this year here. ‘Baliyatra’ is a hugely popular festival and it attracts huge gatherings. However, social gatherings are detrimental to the fight against COVID-19. Hence the district administration has taken the decision to scrap the festival this year. Usually it is during the winter months ‘Baliyatra’ is celebrated with pomp and gaiety. This information was given Friday by Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini.

“Amid COVID-19 outbreak, we will not allow any kind of congregation in Cuttack. Baliyatra attracts huge footfalls including tourists from inside and outside the state as well. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, congregations cannot be allowed. So the festival will not be held this year,” said Chaini.

“After COVID-19 guidelines for the month of November comes into force, a formal decision will be taken in this regard. Bada Osa celebrations at the famous shaivaite shrine Dhabaleswar in Cuttack district will also be restricted this year,” Chaini added.

Notably, the Durga Puja, Ganesh Puja and Eid celebrations were also subdued in Cuttack district this time. The Odisha government had said festivals can be celebrated, but without large gatherings.

PNN