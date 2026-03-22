Cuttack: The ‘Cuttack Sahitya Sarobar’ book fair, inaugurated Friday after several years, has drawn an overwhelming response, with large crowds thronging the Bali Yatra Ground Saturday. The 10-day fair is jointly organised by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and the state government.

Enthusiasm among book lovers was palpable as hundreds thronged the 165 stalls set up by leading publishers from across Odisha and beyond. Visitors praised the wide range of titles, from classic Odia literature to modern thrillers and competitive exam guides.

“We are amazed by the range and variety of books on display here. The administration should organise more such book fairs in the future,” said Ranjita Mishra, a visitor. “Cuttack has always been a historic bastion of art and culture, a city where every corner breathes heritage.

Yet, we must evolve to keep that intellectual spirit alive in the modern era. We aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that celebrates the written word. To promote the timeless value of literature and encourage youth to read, we are proud to organise our first-ever grand book fair,” said CMC Commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota.