Bhubaneswar: Former minister Raghunath Mohanty and ex-MLA Jiban Pradeep Dash Wednesday returned to the BJD after delinking their membership with the ruling BJP. BJD president Naveen Patnaik welcomed the two leaders at his residence after they formally joined the regional outfit at ‘Sankha Bhawan’, the party’s state headquarters. Mohanty, who has served as a panchayati raj and law minister under the Naveen Patnaik government, said that he would work as a disciplined worker of the party.

Das said he is extremely happy to return to the party after being outside BJD for five years. He added that under the guidance of Patnaik, he would work as a disciplined member to strengthen and organise BJD in Balasore district.