Bhubaneswar: After receiving accolades from netizens for cleaning a portion of a road in a Cuttack locality, traffic constable Lalit Mohan Rout was felicitated Tuesday. Since the video of Lalit had gone viral October 17, it has been flooded with comments.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi felicitated Lalit for going out of his way and sweeping the road with a broom near Sikharpur Square in Cuttack to avert accidents.

Rout said, “After noticing sand and stone chips causing trouble for two-wheelers, I felt like doing something. I picked up a broom and cleaned the road. While doing such activities, I get immense satisfaction.” Seeing Lalit sweeping the road, other cops had also joined him.

It is worth mentioning here that Lalit is the same traffic policeman who saved four lives due to his alacrity and presence of mind last year. He saved these four bikers from an imminent accident. He was also felicitated then.

PNN