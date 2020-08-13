Cuttack: As many as 115 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 24 of them were reported from containment zones, 36 were home quarantine cases. 27 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 28 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 131 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 115 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 122 recoveries(12thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/JarhV7XXbr — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 13, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 1,994 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,136 have recovered. There are 848 active cases and 11 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 52,653 with the detection of 1,981 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 314.

As many as 1,225 new cases were reported from quarantine centres while remaining tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state Wednesday conducted record 40,711 sample tests, pushing the total number of such medical examinations to 7,65,065.