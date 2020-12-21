Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration is planning to set up a boating facility in Birupa River soon. The boating complex will come up at Magura in Choudwar area approximately 10 kilometres from this town.

Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani along with former Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal visited Monday the proposed boating complex site and reviewed the infrastructure. Chayani also held discussions on the issue with officials of the Tourism officials, sub-collector and local civic body officials.

“We are hoping that a major part of construction will be completed by March 5, 2021,” Biswal said. The boating complex is to be named after formed Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, he informed.

The Tourism Department has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the purpose. Out of this amount Rs 1 crore will be utilized for construction of the boating complex and an identical amount will be used to built a park, sources said.

PNN