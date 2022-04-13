Cuttack: Sunita Sahu, the wife of prime accused Siba Sahu in the Mahanga quintuple murder case disclosed a number of details about the incident after she broke her silence Wednesday.

The brutal killing of five family members of Siba’s elder brother in Kusupur village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack was fallout of the decade-old feud that ended in murders. She also claimed that her husband’s elder brother had been torturing them (Sunita and Siba) for the last 12 years, the woman expressed.

“A scuffle erupted after my husband asked his elder brother for keys of the house. Later, the elder brother and his family attacked my husband and severely beat him. Things took an ugly turn when, in a fit of rage, he (Siba) retaliated and killed all of them,” the woman stated while bursting into tears.

“During the murder spree, I was locked by my husband (Siba) in a room. No other person was involved in the murder except him. He unlocked the door and threatened of killing me if I had not left the place soon after the crime was committed,” Sunita added.

On the other hand, in-laws of the deceased Alekha said, “It is difficult to believe that only one person is involved in the murder. Apart from the land dispute, there were also disputes over a rape case. For truth to come out, the probe should be handed over to CBI.”

A detailed probe is underway to find out the cause behind murder.

Police will produce the accused before Salepur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court later in the day, an official informed.

